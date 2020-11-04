The PS5 controller face plate can be removed and replaced

It's been revealed that the front-facing plate for the DualSense PS5 controller can be easily detached and replaced.

The discovery comes from John Glasscock's YouTube channel, the full video of which you can check out for yourself just below. At the 52 second mark, Glasscock demonstrates that you can easily remove the black section of the PS5 controller, simply snapping it out of place to see the inner shell of the controller.

This opens up all sorts of opportunities for third-party customization of the DualSense controller. If the front plate of the controller is that easy to snap out of place and remove, it's easy to see retailers selling customized face plates for the DualSense.

There's no such luck with the PS5 console itself, however. In October, a third-party retailer began selling customized face plates for the PS5, since it's fairly easy to remove an entire portion of the console's outer shell. Just a few days ago however, Sony forced the manufacturer to cease production immediately, and cancel all pre-orders that had been placed.

Perhaps there could be a similar fate in store for those who would be looking to sell customized face plates for the DualSense controller. With the feature only having just been discovered for the controller, it's a little too early to tell.

For a full list of all the games that will be available on Sony's next-gen console at soon as it releases next week on November 12, head over to out PS5 launch games guide for more.