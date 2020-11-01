Sony forces PS5 faceplate manufacturer to cancel orders and cease production

A peripheral manufacturer has been ordered to stop selling PS5 faceplates by Sony.

Having already changed the company's name following a complaint from tech giant Sony, the firm has now also had demands to cease selling the product or it will "end up in court", with lawyers insisting that Sony's intellectual property also "extended to the faceplates".

"Before we launched, we did our due diligence and were of the opinion, that because Sony only had pending patents on the faceplates there would be no problem," PlateStation5.com – now rebranded as CustomizeMyPlates – told VGC .

"But after only a day of our website being live, Sony's lawyers asked us to change our name (at the time PlateStation5), due to trademark infringements. We thought this switch would be enough to keep everyone happy, and honestly were hoping so since we were already underway with our product development.

"But then Sony's lawyers told us it was their opinion, Sony's intellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court," the email continued. "This all came to light yesterday and we are now cancelling and refunding all faceplate orders worldwide... we are extremely disappointed about this but we have no other option."

All existing pre-orders have now been cancelled and are in the process of being refunded to customers.

We're now weeks away from the PS5 launch, and we finally have all the details for Sony's next-gen console, including an amazing look at the PS5 UI at last. That joins info on the PS5 price , the PS5 launch games , and that all-important release date. For more, check out our guide to everything we know so far about the PS5 .

ICYMI, Sony recently added a new icon to the PS4's Friend List that indicates what console your pals are currently playing on. Though easy to overlook at first, you'll notice it alongside the name of the game they're playing.

Here are all the PS5 games coming to Sony's next-gen system.