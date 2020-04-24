Uncharted movie gets new release date as Spider-Man 3 and Into the Spider-Verse 2 are delayed

Sony has yet again mixed around the release dates of several high-profile movies, delaying the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, and Doctor Strange 2.

Spider-Man 3 has been moved from July 16, 2021 to November 5, while the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is now set for October 7, 2022, pushed from April 8, 2022. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness has been moved from November 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder was bumped up a week, from February 18, 2022 to February 11 (via ERCboxoffice).

The Uncharted movie was actually moved forward a few months, from October 8, 2021 to July 16, 2021. Of course, coupling the ongoing pandemic with the Uncharted movie's fickle development history, it's probably safest to mark in that new release date in dry-erase.

Those following the project will know well the battering Uncharted has been dealt for basically its entire development. After changing directorial hands literally seven times, things finally began to take shape with Antonio Banderas signed on and a new director confirmed. Filming was set to kick off this Spring, and then the coronavirus pandemic put a swift and decisive halt on that. Sony moving the release date up the calendar is a rare sign of hope for a movie that seems destined never to happen.

2020 is certainly no stranger to movie delays. Just last month, the entire Marvel Phase 4 calendar was shuffled as lockdowns and social distancing continue to suspend productions across the board.

To keep track of it all, here's our round-up of every movie and TV show delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.