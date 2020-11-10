Netflix confirms The Umbrella Academy will return for season 3

It’s official – The Umbrella Academy season 3 is happening, and Netflix has confirmed that production will start in February 2021.

It’s not a huge surprise, as rumours had been circulating after the show was mentioned in an industry mag’s filming schedule. However, after the cliffhanger at the end of season 2 , it’s good to know that we’re definitely going to get some answers. Season 3 will consist of 10 hour-long episodes, so there’ll be plenty of action to get our teeth into.

☂️BREAKING☂️ The Umbrella Academy will return. S3 starts production in February. pic.twitter.com/RVWGLVraw0November 10, 2020

One of Netflix’s most popular shows, The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves siblings, seven children with unique abilities who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire and trained into a superhero team. Now estranged as adults, they reluctantly reunite after the death of their father and try to unravel the secrets of their dysfunctional family.

Season 2 saw the superpowered siblings avoid the apocalypse by being transported back to different points in 1960s Texas, thanks to Five’s (played by Aidan Gallagher) temperamental time-travelling abilities. Their interference in the past was set to cause more destruction, however, and it was up to Five to round them all up again.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min are all confirmed to reprise their roles as the Hargreeves siblings, while Ritu Arya will return as Lila. Steve Blackman is returning as showrunner, with comic book author Gerard Way back as co-executive producer, too.