Two Point Hospital console release date set for February 2020

After a slight delay earlier this year, Two Point Hospital is now scheduled to come to consoles on February 25, 2020, Two Point Studios announced today. The game will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch simultaneously. Additionally, it will enter the Xbox Game Pass library on day one.

The console version of Two Point Hospital comes with the Bigfoot and Pebberly Island expansions, adding new environments, challenges, and illnesses. It will also feature new decorating and building options like an interior designer mode, copy-paste support for room layouts, and greater character customization.

Regarding the delay, Two Point Studios reaffirmed that "making a management simulation game on three consoles (and making it the best it possibly can be on all three) is a tricky programming puzzle." As an isometric management sim, Two Point Hospital naturally favors mouse and keyboard controls, but based on what we played of the console version earlier this year, Two Point Studios found a way to make even the tiniest functions snappy and intuitive.

For those wondering why the console version of this one-and-a-half-year-old game is so hotly anticipated, I'll let our review of the base game do the talking:

"Between the humor and the visuals, there's no part of playing Two Point Hospital - other than the crippling, thundering stress at realizing that you've forgotten to build any toilets at all an hour into a level - that isn't a delight. Every tiny piece, from the people to the furnishings, has been lavished with attention and care, and it shows. It reminds me of an Aardman Animation, with so much detail and work behind the laughter and slapstick. It's a miniature masterpiece."