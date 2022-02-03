Tom Holland says another multiverse Spider-Man team-up could happen

Tom Holland isn't ruling out another multiverse Spider-Man team-up.

The actor's most recent appearance as the webslinger is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brings together three different Spideys played by Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. The film also draws in villains from across the Marvel multiverse for one epic crossover.

"I don't know. I honestly don't know the answer to that question," Holland told Variety, when asked when we'll next see the three Spideys together. "Could it happen? Of course it could happen. We've done it once before. Will it happen? I don't know."

Holland's future as Spider-Man isn't so clear, with the actor revealing he still isn't sure if he'll be back.

"I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye," Holland told the official Spider-Man YouTube channel. "But if it's time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I've achieved everything I wanted to with this character, and sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career. So, if it's time, it's time. If it's not, it's not, but at the moment, I don't know."

It's also uncertain if we'll ever see Garfield and Maguire back as Peter Parker. Fans are calling for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 in the wake of No Way Home, but no further plans for the other heroes have been announced.

Holland, meanwhile, can next be seen in the Uncharted movie, playing adventurer Nathan Drake opposite Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Sully.

The next Spidey project to hit the big screen will be Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (Part One), which lands this October 7. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's upcoming movie release dates to get planning those theater trips.