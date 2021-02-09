Tom Holland denies that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 apparently won't be pulling in former webheads Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for a dream Spidey crossover. According to the current actor portraying the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, the duo seemingly won't appear in the joint Sony/Marvel production.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film," unequivocally told Esquire. Like all Marvel-related rumors and whispers, however, this comes with a caveat layered in secrecy.

"Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making."

If you've been following the spate of Spider-Man 3 reports, you'll know Holland's declaration is at odds with the many (virtual) column inches dedicated to the idea of the threequel being a full-scale Spider-Man extravaganza.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been heavily linked to a return. Similarly, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone have been more loosely attached. Alfred Molina is set to make a comeback as Doctor Octopus, while Jamie Foxx has been far more open about reprising his role as villain Electro.

Marvel, though, could be keeping Tom Holland in the dark. The actor, who has a reputation for his loose lips sinking several spoiler-filled ships, told sister publication Total Film magazine for its latest issue that "I don't really know anything about it. They don't tell me anything anymore because I'm so bad at spoiling things. Which is really exciting."

