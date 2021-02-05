Tom Holland teases "epic" Uncharted movie and Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland has an exceptionally busy year ahead of him. Coming in the next few weeks, the actor has Cherry, then Chaos Walking, and then there's Spider-Man 3, which is currently filming in Atlanta. And there was meant to be Uncharted in the summer, but that video game adaptation has been delayed until early 2022.

Catching up with Total Film magazine while promoting Cherry, Holland spoke about all his upcoming projects. Here's what he had to say.

"Uncharted is a film I finished last year," he explained. "It's Mark Wahlberg and myself. It's a prequel to the Naughty Dog game series, Uncharted. I play Nathan Drake. Ruben Fleischer is our director, and he did an amazing job. I'm really chuffed with it. It's fun, it's funny, it's epic. It's going to be really entertaining. The action sequences are some of the coolest sequences that I've ever done. So I'm super-excited about that.

"Spider-Man 3, I can't really talk about, for two reasons: one, we're shooting it at the moment; and two, I don't really know anything about it [laughs]. They don't tell me anything anymore because I'm so bad at spoiling things. Which is really exciting.

"And then Chaos Walking is obviously a film I did with Doug Liman a few years ago. It's been a tricky one because of loads of different reasons. But I think that film will finally come out this year, and I hope fans can see it and enjoy it. It'll be a nice thing for me to look back on and reminisce about. I must have been 18 or 19? [checks] 21. It's still a long time ago.

"I'm not too sure when I get to take a break. I love working. We've just had a really wonderful Christmas at home. We were lucky enough to make it home just before the London lockdown, so we had time to see my parents. We ended up staying with my parents, which was really nice. An interesting sort of power shift, spending your entire life on the road, and then all of a sudden you're sleeping in your childhood bed again. Which was a bit interesting."

