Tom Hanks in talks to play Geppetto in live-action Pinocchio

Disney is reportedly eyeing Tom Hanks to play Mister Geppetto in the live-action retelling of Pinocchio.

According to Deadline, talks are still in the very early stages, but Hanks has read the script and expressed interest in the role to director Robert Zemeckis. Apparently, Hanks has always been one of Disney's top picks for the role and was approached in 2018 when Paul King was attached as director, but to no avail. Zemeckis and Hanks have worked together as a director/lead actor duo on Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and Polar Express, so the odds for Hanks' casting are better this time around.

Zemeckis is a veteran Hollywood director and writer with credits dating back to the late 1970s. He's known for the aforementioned Hanks flicks, as well as the Back to the Future trilogy, Contact, A Christmas Carol, and Beowulf. The script is being co-written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz, who's written screenplays for Cinderella and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Hanks' performance as Mister Rogers in 2019's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood earned him his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Upcoming roles include the 2020 Western Drama News of the World - another re-team for Hanks, this time with director Paul Greengrass - and the sci-fi Bios in 2021.

No word on a filming schedule or potential release window for Pinocchio just yet, and as the coronavirus pandemic continues to complicate matters, we might not know for a while.

Pinocchio might still be years away from releasing, but at least we have these exciting upcoming movies of 2020 to be excited for.