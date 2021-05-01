Titanfall 2's free weekend promotion sees an all-time peak in player numbers

Titanfree too!

Titanfall 2
Titanfall 2 is free-to-play on Steam this weekend.

From now until 10 am PST / 5 pm GMT on May 3, players can jump into Titanfall 2 on Steam without charge to sample both the single- and multiplayer modes. 

"We heard people want to play Titanfall 2 this weekend?" Respawn teased on the Steam page. "So do we! Join us when we make Titanfall 2 temporarily free-to-play from April 30th @ 10 am PT all the way through May 3rd @ 10 am PT."

The freebie also comes with a subtle plug for Apex Legends' upcoming new season, Apex Legends Legacy, which drops on May 4. 

No doubt as a result of the promotion, player numbers have spiked to their highest ever levels, boasting a new all-time concurrent peak on 27,547 players.

A fleet of ships recently appeared in the sky over the Apex Legends Olympus map, and fans think they resemble a style of ship last seen in Titanfall 2. These ships – which might seem slightly unassuming at first – actually bear a striking resemblance to the ships used by IMC forces at one point in the Titanfall 2 campaign.

Speaking of, it's not long until the new season of Apex Legends launches. Valkyrie will be joining the game with Season 9 on May 4.

