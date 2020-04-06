A new Tiger King episode is coming to Netflix this week, according to Jeff Lowe

We’ve all bitten off a little more than we can chew with Tiger King, the scarcely believable documentary surrounding Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and a tiger-related murder mystery. The seven-parter, though, is about to become eight – that is, according to one of the series’ leading lights.

In a Cameo post, zoo owner Jeff Lowe said: “Netflix is adding one more episode. It’ll be on next week.”

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJApril 4, 2020

Lowe, who filmed the brief shoutout last week, didn’t say more about what the bonus Tiger King episode would entail, only that “[Netflix] are filming here tomorrow.” So, there’s every chance we can expect a Tiger King epilogue or even a ‘Where are they now?” follow-up, something which Netflix has already covered in some detail on social media.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic, who has previously stated his desire to be played in a Tiger King movie by Brad Pitt or David Spade, has spoken to Netflix. Exotic, currently serving a 22-year stint in prison, appeared to show some remorse for caging animals, admitting he’s “ashamed” of himself, specifically when it comes to the chimpanzees he eventually sent away to Florida.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxhApril 3, 2020

Exotic also thanks his fourth husband, Dillon, for standing beside him over the past 18 months, while revealing what his next plans are. “I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga,” he said. “It’s now time to turn the tables and [get Joe] out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges.”

Maybe, just maybe, the cage door hasn't been shut on the Tiger King saga just yet. Remarkably, given all that’s come before it, there could be even more story to tell. We reached out to Netflix for comment and we’ll update this page once we find out about the alleged new episode.

