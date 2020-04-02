Popular

Netflix reveals what happened next to the stars of Tiger King

Joe Exotic's filed a lawsuit, and Doc Antle's zoo is still open

There's one show everyone's talking about: Tiger King. The seven-part true-crime documentary series, which primarily centres on a mulleted zookeeper with a penchant for automatic rifles named Joe Exotic, has quickly become the most streamed show on Netflix. Yet, though the series may have finished, Exotic's story is far from over.

While we've been covering the ongoing story of Exotic, Carole Baskin, and various other people featured in Tiger King, Netflix has offered a very handy update on where all the major players currently are. That includes Jeff Lowe, Doc Antle, and Exotic's current husband, Dillon Passage.

First off, we have an update on Joe Exotic, who has filed a $94 million lawsuit claiming he has been falsely imprisoned. We should also note that rapper Cardi B has set up a GoFundMe to #FreeJoeExotic, while the zookeeper has also revealed who he hopes will play him in the inevitable biopic: either Brad Pitt or David Spade as Joe Dirt will do

Jeff Lowe and his partner Lauren are still running their zoo, and are planning to open their next one this Summer. Whether the Coronavirus will delay the opening remains unknown. 

Carole Baskin has not been enjoying the added attention from Tiger King. Since the Netflix series release, she has written on her Big Cat Rescue blog about the "ludicrous" and "salacious" lies in the series. 

Tiger King's producers have responded to Baskin's claims, with Eric Goode saying: "She knew that this was not just about... it’s not a [Sea World documentary] Blackfish because of the things she spoke about." He continued: "She certainly wasn’t coerced. The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really go and understand or even see these animals in the wild. Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild..."

Doc Antle continues to manage his zoo. He's also dismissed claims that he runs a "harem" and has kept his park open as there's "plenty of area for social distance". Very responsible... 

Rick Kirkman, who I'm praying will be played by David Lynch in any movie about Joe Exotic's life, has moved to Norway. However, what's particularly interesting here is that Kirkman allegedly only moved to Europe after his house in Dallas, Texas – where he moved after the tapes of his Tiger King reality show melted in a fire – was burnt down. The plot thickens. 

John Finlay now has a full set of dentures! He was, according to his social media accounts, aggravated that the Netflix series only featured footage of him with bad teeth, and not his new pearly whites. 

Last but not least, Netflix offers us an update on Dillon. Still married to Exotic, Dillon has not offered any update on their relationship and instead uses social media for other things – mainly topless photos of himself partying with friends. 

Where exactly this motley crew of characters will be in another year is anyone's guess. For now, though, it looks to be business as normal for the Tiger King stars. For more Netflix recommendations, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and best movies on Netflix.

