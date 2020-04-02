Netflix reveals what happened next to the stars of Tiger King

There's one show everyone's talking about: Tiger King. The seven-part true-crime documentary series, which primarily centres on a mulleted zookeeper with a penchant for automatic rifles named Joe Exotic, has quickly become the most streamed show on Netflix. Yet, though the series may have finished, Exotic's story is far from over.

While we've been covering the ongoing story of Exotic, Carole Baskin, and various other people featured in Tiger King, Netflix has offered a very handy update on where all the major players currently are. That includes Jeff Lowe, Doc Antle, and Exotic's current husband, Dillon Passage.

Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison, is representing himself in his latest lawsuit against the feds, in which he demanded $94 million for false imprisonment, false arrest, perjury, and entrapment. pic.twitter.com/GWrLt67JLWApril 1, 2020

First off, we have an update on Joe Exotic, who has filed a $94 million lawsuit claiming he has been falsely imprisoned. We should also note that rapper Cardi B has set up a GoFundMe to #FreeJoeExotic, while the zookeeper has also revealed who he hopes will play him in the inevitable biopic: either Brad Pitt or David Spade as Joe Dirt will do.

Lowe still owns and operates the Wynnewood Animal Park with his wife, Lauren and according to an update from Lauren on Instagram, she and Jeff are still together and planning on opening their next zoo in Oklahoma in the summer of 2020. pic.twitter.com/zlm8TQAvmGApril 1, 2020

Jeff Lowe and his partner Lauren are still running their zoo, and are planning to open their next one this Summer. Whether the Coronavirus will delay the opening remains unknown.

As for Carole, after seeing the series, she took to the Big Cat Rescue blog to refute any insinuation that she might have killed her husband. She called the claims that she fed her late husband to the cats "the most ludicrous of all the lies." pic.twitter.com/th8GywtAkqApril 1, 2020

Carole Baskin has not been enjoying the added attention from Tiger King. Since the Netflix series release, she has written on her Big Cat Rescue blog about the "ludicrous" and "salacious" lies in the series.

Tiger King's producers have responded to Baskin's claims, with Eric Goode saying: "She knew that this was not just about... it’s not a [Sea World documentary] Blackfish because of the things she spoke about." He continued: "She certainly wasn’t coerced. The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really go and understand or even see these animals in the wild. Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild..."

Doc Antle still owns and operates the Myrtle Beach Safari with his partners. As of March 28, the park remained open saying the “50 acre preserve provides plenty of area for social distance.” pic.twitter.com/sSxWRiFl4KApril 1, 2020

Doc Antle continues to manage his zoo. He's also dismissed claims that he runs a "harem" and has kept his park open as there's "plenty of area for social distance". Very responsible...

As for Rick Kirkman, the reality producer who was shooting Joe’s show, he currently lives in Norway with his wife. According to Variety, he’s making lots of reindeer stew and working on a documentary “about a man with an exciting double life.” pic.twitter.com/Olczn1SlCmApril 1, 2020

Rick Kirkman, who I'm praying will be played by David Lynch in any movie about Joe Exotic's life, has moved to Norway. However, what's particularly interesting here is that Kirkman allegedly only moved to Europe after his house in Dallas, Texas – where he moved after the tapes of his Tiger King reality show melted in a fire – was burnt down. The plot thickens.

Things are looking up for Joe’s ex husband, John Finlay (the one who couldn’t seem to find a shirt the whole series)! He has new dentures, is working as a welder, and lives with his fiance, Stormey. pic.twitter.com/wcEG27ERryApril 1, 2020

John Finlay now has a full set of dentures! He was, according to his social media accounts, aggravated that the Netflix series only featured footage of him with bad teeth, and not his new pearly whites.

And finally, despite remaining relatively quiet on social media, Joe’s CURRENT husband Dillon Passage recently posted, "I’m still married to Joe but my social media platform isn’t used for any Joe things." pic.twitter.com/FfpFGTVF5mApril 1, 2020

Last but not least, Netflix offers us an update on Dillon. Still married to Exotic, Dillon has not offered any update on their relationship and instead uses social media for other things – mainly topless photos of himself partying with friends.

Where exactly this motley crew of characters will be in another year is anyone's guess. For now, though, it looks to be business as normal for the Tiger King stars. For more Netflix recommendations, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and best movies on Netflix.