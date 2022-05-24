Thor: Love and Thunder hides a weird Loki tribute

A new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is here, and it hides a weird tribute to Loki.

In the new footage, at one point, we see Chris Hemsworth's Thor held captive by Russell Crowe's Zeus. Zeus "flicks" the other thunder god's clothes away (but a well-placed blur keeps his modesty intact), and a huge tattoo on Thor's back is revealed.

Look closely, and you'll see the ink shows Loki's horned helmet, with text reading "RIP Loki" above it. One of the other symbols around the helmet also appears to be a broken heart. The tattoo is hard to make out, though, so we've got a look at the moment below.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, technically for good. The version of him that's alive in his Disney Plus show Loki is taken from the alternate The Avengers timeline seen in Avengers: Endgame (still with us?). But, Loki is confirmed not to be appearing in the thorquel, so we can assume the thunder god won't be reunited with his brother anytime soon.

A naked Thor isn't the only thing on display in the new trailer, either. Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher has been unveiled at last, and he looks seriously sinister. We also get a proper look at Crowe's Zeus for the first time, and more of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor in action – and hanging out with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives this July 8. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.