Thor: Love and Thunder star Russell Crowe reveals his character: "I shall be Zeus!"

Russell Crowe has revealed his role in Thor: Love and Thunder , and it turns out he's set to play another god of thunder from a different pantheon.

Crowe offhandedly dropped the detail in an interview with Australian radio station JOY 94.9, which makes it sound this may not be a Disney-approved announcement. Nonetheless, Pandora's box has been opened, and we know we can look forward to Russell Crowe's upcoming appearance as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus! It's for Thor," Crowe explained. "It's my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I'm going to enjoy it."

The Greek god is already well-established in the Marvel Comics canon so this mythological crossover isn't completely out of left field. The addition of Thor to the MCU likely means his son Hercules won't be far behind; the mythical hero and demigod frequently serves as a foil to Thor in the comics, clashing with him just as frequently as they work together.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to debut on March 25, 2022, though film schedules are still shifting due to the ongoing pandemic. It's being helmed by returning Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and is set to bring Natalie Portman as Jane Foster back to the franchise for her own turn wielding the mighty hammer Mjolnir.