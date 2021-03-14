This tweet has fans speculating that Outriders is coming to Xbox Game Pass

A new tease from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account has fans speculating that Outriders might be on its way to Microsoft's subscription service.

While right now it's only conjecture, the tweet - which includes a screenshot of a patently fake email from an Xbox employee called "Melissa McGamepass" - asks if "anyone else has noticed a mysterious signal appearing in the distance lately", followed by "or am I the anomaly in this situation"?

There's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately pic.twitter.com/Qz6LmX1Cs4March 12, 2021 See more

"There's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately," teases the text accompanying the screenshot.

The Xbox Game Pass social team is often dropping cheeky hints like this, and this particular one - with references to a mysterious signal and anomaly - has fans believing it refers to upcoming RPG, Outriders, which is centered around just such a premise.

The Outrider demo has now clocked up over two million downloads. Last week, an Outriders demo update addressed the loot pool, removing Epic items from shops and vendor lists, and removing Legendary items from chests. Now, however, the team has had a change of heart.

"In the end, we decided that since we are ultimately a game built around a really engaging loot-loop, we should support the farming methods based on that with some additional encouragement to also complete the side-quests," the team said at the time.

Outriders debuts on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One this April 1.