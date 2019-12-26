This PS VR Mega pack gets you the headset & five top games for only £210

You might have just opened a tonne of Christmas presents, but we all know there's usually one thing that Santa didn't shove under a tree each year. Which is where the excellent Boxing Day deals come in handy, especially a PS VR bundle as good as this. This PS VR Mega Pack gets you the headset, camera, and five of the best PS VR games around for just £209.99. That's over £60 off the usual RRP.
The games you get are genuinely excellent too, offering something for all game lovers: PS VR Worlds, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Everybody's Golf, and Resident Evil 7.
PS VR Mega Bundle with five games | £209.99
£271.99 at Amazon
A whopping £60+ saving for this amazing PlayStation VR bundle, including the headset, camera, and five games for just £210.
Crazy savings for this time on a Boxing Day morning. Usually, this bundle retails for around the £270 / £275 mark, so seeing it so heavily reduced is quite the special price, especially with that game line-up. And what's more, you'll be able to use the PS VR with the PS5, so don't worry about only having a year's shelf life on this bad boy.
