This cheap Xbox Game Pass deal gets you a three-month membership for just $12/£10

If you're stuck at home, a cheap Xbox Game Pass deal is exactly what you need - it'll give you access to well over 100 recent and classic games to play. Luckily, CDKeys is offering a three-month subscription for just $12.49 / £9.99, saving you a significant 58% on the original price. Considering how much you're getting for your money, that's pretty great value.

Because this cheap Xbox Game Pass deal gives you access to big hitters such as the very recent Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Gears 5, and massive RPGs like The Outer Worlds that offer dozens of hours of gameplay, it's a good way to keep yourself busy. Indeed, you'll have access to every Xbox One exclusive, not to mention many Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles as well (including the Fable, Halo, and Gears of War collections). Better still, all Xbox exclusive games will appear on Game Pass at launch. That alone makes it worth considering, especially because a membership winds up being far cheaper than paying for each game separately on release day.

Don't hang around too long, though. There's usually a discount to be had on Game Pass via CDKeys, but the price has a tendency to fluctuate. This offer is already a few dollars more expensive than it was a week or so ago, for example. As such, we'd recommend grabbing any bargain you see before it changes again.

One thing worth bearing in mind with this cheap Xbox Game Pass deal is that it isn't for the Ultimate version; it doesn't get you an Xbox Live sub or access to the PC membership. However, it will give you hundreds of games on Xbox One to download and play. It's probably one of the best things Xbox has done in the last few years, so I can't recommend picking it up enough. In a time where big-budget releases will set you back a pretty penny, being able to get your hands on this many games for such a low price is cracking value.

Want to know exactly what you're getting for your money? Don't miss our guide to Xbox Game Pass.

Want to know exactly what you're getting for your money? Don't miss our guide to Xbox Game Pass.