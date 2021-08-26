These Animal Crossing Puma sneakers are for the coolest of cats

Nintendo has partnered up with German apparel company Puma to release a pair of Animal Crossing-themed sneakers that, frankly, are more stylish than they have any right to be.

Every once in a while, a piece of video game apparel ascends beyond its status as such and into Cool Cat territory. There are a few different tiers of video game clothes before you reach that level: there's the stiff, boxy N64 t-shirts from Walmart whose logos peel off after one go at the laundromat, then there's the slightly more stylish retro-themed stuff you might find at places like Target, and finally, you've got truly high-quality, good-looking video game merch from specialty stores.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Puma/Nintendo (via SneakerFreaker)) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Puma/Nintendo (via SneakerFreaker)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Puma/Nintendo (via SneakerFreaker))

As revealed in a first look from SneakerFreaker, these Animal Crossing Puma sneakers are in another category altogether, right alongside the Super Mario Bros. x Levi's collaboration from last year. The pastel hues are carried over wonderfully from the Animal Crossing New Horizons special-edition Switch; the Animal Crossing branding, like the leaf on the tongue and the little character faces on the sides, are implemented tastefully; and the shoes look like they'd work with almost any casual attire.

The Animal Crossing x PUMA collection isn't limited to just sneakers and will include items designed for both adults and kids. There's no release date for the collab just yet, but as soon as we know, you'll know. That's right, you're in the Cool Cats club now.

