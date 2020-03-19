Animal Crossing: New Horizons merch is here in force and you can save 20%

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is almost here, and a sale on Animal Crossing-inspired merch means you can go a little longer before your villager ends up way better dressed than you.

BoxLunch has assembled an impressive collection of Animal Crossing shirts, sweaters, and other merchandise in the leadup to New Horizons' arrival. You could get yourself a periodic table of villagers to wear on your upper body, or show your fealty to the Nook family with a sweater featuring the friendly visages of Tom, Tommy, and Timmy. Or you could embody your commitment to virtual herbalism with this shirt featuring classical illustrations of New Horizons trees and the fruit they bear.

Whichever you pick from the selection of 177 Animal Crossing items (not all of them are specific to New Horizons, but they are all cute), you can get 20% off your purchase by punching in the code BLGIFTS at checkout. Then you just have to hope your in-game avatar doesn't accrue too many awesome outfits before your own wardrobe update gets shipped to you. Who am I kidding, we'll never be able to keep up with cartoon people who all wear the same size and never need to worry about dry cleaning...

Beyond collecting clothes and designing your own outfits, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will let you shape your island home in intriguing new ways: you're free to scatter your furniture all over the place to decorate as you please, and if that's not enough, you can even terraform the island to suit your aesthetic ideals.