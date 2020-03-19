Animal Crossing: New Horizons preorder delays affecting some customers - check yours now!

Certain customers have been notified that their Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-orders on Amazon have been delayed until Tuesday, 24 March.

Posts on Reddit have started appearing of people saying they've received emails that their pre-orders of Animal Crossing: New Horizons won't be arriving until several days after the launch date. Redditor One Dos San Chaar writes that "I just got a notification from Amazon letting me know it's pushing back my AC delivery until Tuesday, March 24th. I pre-ordered the game two months ago."

The Reddit post has since been updated saying "it seems a lot of people on here and on Animal Crossing Reddit is [sic] also getting their delivery pushed to Tuesday." In the replies, many others have been hit with the same notification, but it appears to only be affecting certain customers in particular regions. From the Reddit post, it looks like customers in parts of the US and Canada have been hit with delays to their orders, while those in Italy and the UK appear to still be on track to receive their copies tomorrow, March 20, on the official day of launch.

If you have pre-ordered a copy through Amazon, it's definitely worth checking to see if the estimated time of arrival for your copy of New Horizons has changed. Many appear to be making the switch to pre-order a digital copy in the wake of the delay. Nintendo announced that those who preorder digitally can also download the launch day update ahead of time so you dive right into the fluffy magical world of Animal Crossing as soon as it releases on the Switch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't the only game getting delivery delays on Amazon. Final Fantasy 7 Remake pre-orders have also been hit with delays, and Square Enix released an official statement saying that some may not receive their copy of the game on the day of release amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

