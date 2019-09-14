There's a new Watchmen trailer and all eyes are on a masked Regina King

The Watchmen series is set to begin airing on HBO October 20, and we've got a tantalizing new trailer to keep us on our toes until then. This is in addition to the two trailers and featurette already available, and there's a good chance it's our last look at the series before its premiere. Either way, it's over two-and-a-half minutes of dark, delicious fun, and I couldn't be more excited.

HBO hasn't been shy about releasing information and trailers leading up to the Watchmen series' release. The first trailer dropped back in May and re-introduced fans to Ozymandias and what we now know to be Seventh Cavalry, a group of domestic terrorists wearing Rorschach masks. From what it looks like, their mission to "start a war" is at the center of the HBO series' core.

Damon Lindelof calls his adaptation of the graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons a "remix" rather than a sequel, although it does use the original sourcework as canon, taking place decades after the events of the books. You might argue those two elements make the Watchmen series a sequel to its source work by definition, but Lindelof would say otherwise.

“This story will be set in the world its creators painstakingly built… but in the tradition of the work that inspired it, this new story must be original… it must ask new questions and explore the world through a fresh lens…. The heroes are villains are playing for different stakes entirely," Lindelof explains.