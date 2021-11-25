The world's first 360Hz panel is now under $500 in this Black Friday gaming monitor deal

There's a lot of Black Friday gaming monitor deals out there right now, but this ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz 24.5 inch HDR gaming monitor is special if you want a refresh rate almost three times past the point at which the human eye can potentially perceive any difference. There's $210 off the "world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor" with HDR10 and NVIDIA G-Sync, bringing this 1080p ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz 24.5 inch screen down to $489 at Amazon.

This screen also features ASUS Fast IPS technology for a 1ms response time, an intelligent cooling system, plus ASUS Eye Care and low blue light technology for flicker-free images that minimize eye fatigue. It's also full of ports, with HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort, headphone jack, and multiple USB options.

If you'd rather check out some other options, we've got some Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals for slightly more reasonable refresh rates, or these Black Friday 1440p monitor deals for a great resolution/screen size compromise. And, if you want to cast the net out more generally, there are also the best gaming monitors and the best cheap gaming monitors to look over.

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz 24.5” HDR Gaming Monitor $699 ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz 24.5” HDR Gaming Monitor $699 $489 at Amazon save $210 - Get the highest refresh rate currently possible for less, with this 1080P G-SYNC gaming monitor.

