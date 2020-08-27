The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu DLC revealed

The Sims 4 crosses over with Star Wars in the life-sim's latest DLC, revealed at Gamescom 2020. Check out the reveal trailer for The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu up top.

EA's latest expansion pack for The Sims 4 was inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area in Disney Land and Disney World. The new content takes you to Batuu, where you'll get to choose whether to support Rey and Vi Moradi in the Resistance, the First Order under Kylo Ren, or Hondo Ohnaka and the scoundrels.

Naturally, you'll also have a host of new Star Wars content added to your playground, letting you hang out at Oga's Cantina, behold the Millenium Falcon, and wield your very own lightsaber, which is yours to keep even once you return to your normal Sims home.

"We loved the idea of giving players the opportunity to tell their own Star Wars story, and The Sims' open-ended form of storytelling and self-expression is the perfect platform to do so," said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. "Our fans are always looking for new ways to immerse themselves into the Star Wars galaxy, and we hope The Sims will provide that in an unexpectedly new and exciting way, where they'll influence the world of Batuu and find their destiny in the galaxy as they see fit."

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu launches September 8 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you're just starting your Sims journey, don't miss our essential guide on how to get started in The Sims 4.