The perfect entry-level gaming PC is just $679 for Black Friday

If you dream of gaming at 60fps but hesitate to get into PC gaming due to the high costs and build process, this Black Friday deal on a capable entry-level gaming PC is your ticket. Cyberpower is well-known for putting together solid PC builds with reasonable price tags, but this sub-$700 rig is particularly compelling.

Cyberpower i5-10400 GTX 1660 gaming PC | $799.99 $679.99 at Amazon

For what it's worth, I paid almost $900 for a pre-built gaming PC from another well-known brand not even two years ago, and it doesn't hold a candle to this Cyberpower setup. I also fully realize I just willingly revoked my PC gaming card by admitting I bought a pre-built PC, but it was worth it just to show you all what a good deal this is.

One major word of note: this deal is only good for another few hours (just under three hours at the time of writing, to be exact), so act quick.

No longer do you need to enviously peer over the fence to PC gaming, intimidated by the entry price and technical mumbo jumbo. This perfectly capable entry-level pre-built PC does the prep work for you, and saves you a pretty penny in the process.View Deal

It's generally true that you can save a bit of cash buying components separately and assembling your gaming PC at home, but deals like this one challenge the notion that you're getting ripped off going with a pre-built PC. With an i5-10400F CPU, GTX 1660 GPU, and a 500GB M.2 SSD, you'd be hard-pressed to put together the same rig yourself and save a substantial amount of money, and that's without mentioning the labor involved. I even asked another GR+ writer who's considerably more well-versed in PC gaming than I am, and he confirmed that he'd recommend this deal to cash-strapped friends looking for a starter PC.

