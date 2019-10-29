The new Mandalorian trailer gives a voice to the titular bounty hunter

The second and final trailer for The Mandalorian sees Pedro Pascal's eponymous bounty hunter wrestle with Trandoshans, stormtroopers, and a blurrg, while Werner Herzog narrates the action. We see stormtrooper heads on spikes, a new horned beast, and the Mandalorian heroically swinging his way on to the glass roof of what appears to be a TIE fighter. Best of all are Pascal's riveting first two words at the very end: "Yeah? Good."

If you're still reeling from excitement after last week's exhilarating trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, we'll forgive you for needing a refresher. The Mandalorian is a live-action Star Wars television show with Jon Favreau as producer and showrunner. It stars Games of Thrones and Narcos actor Pedro Pascal as a lone bounty hunter piloting an artillery-loaded ship called The Razorcrest. Set in the relatively untouched timeline five years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, before the formation of the First Order in The Force Awakens, here's everything we know about The Mandalorian TV show before it premieres on Disney Plus in the US on November 12.

Early reactions from those who've been able to see some of The Mandalorian are as encouraging as the two trailers we've seen so far. Among the plethora of applauding reactions, Peter Sciretta of Slash Film had this to say after his viewing: "Just saw almost 30 minutes of The Mandalorian’s pilot episode. It feels like a thrilling return to the original trilogy era of Star Wars. It feels like a big scale movie, not a tv series. They are still keeping a lot of mystery with deliberate cuts in the footage."

Excited? Us too. And the good news is The Mandalorian isn't far, far away - we only need to wait a couple more weeks to feast our eyes on this exciting new project from Jon Favreau and Disney Plus.

