The Mandalorian creator reveals the Star Wars inspiration behind Baby Yoda’s macarons

Forget the Great British Bake Off, The Mandalorian season 2 has ignited the baker within and has everyone obsessed with Baby Yoda’s macarons from the Disney Plus Star Wars series.

While The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau didn’t make the particular batch seen on the show himself, he has now revealed the Star Wars connection behind the eye-catching design – as well as what the macarons tasted like.

“If you look at the very end of the episode under the credits, we like to include a lot of production art. We include the first look at what it might look like,” Favreau said on the Binging with Babish YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Disney)

But as you can see from that concept art, it changed from the initial design to the vivid blue snacks we ended up seeing Grogu munching on in the classroom on Navarro. There’s a very particular reason for that.

“We wanted it to be blue, ‘cos it was like blue milk,” Favreau said, before confirming, “It didn’t really have much flavour. It was kind of like blue raspberry, a little bit.”

Blue milk, of course, first appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope and has found its way into the prequel and sequel trilogies. Much like the rest of the show, The Mandalorian is sneakily paying tribute to all things past, present, and future in a galaxy far, far away.

Now, the Baby Yoda’s snacking habits are now the least of his concerns. We discovered in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 that The Child is actually called Grogu – a reveal which sent the internet into meltdown.

Next, he’s going to head to Tython with Mando to try and call out to the remaining Jedi in a galaxy far, far away. Let’s just hope he stops off for some macarons along the way. With Moff Gideon – along with his Darksaber and Dark Troopers – on the prowl, it’s going to be a long trip.