The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild anime is a fan-made treat

A The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild anime is a fan-made delight that you can watch below.

This comes from Chinese animator Youyang Kong, reimagining The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as an anime where we can see Link protecting a Korok from a duo of rampaging Guardians, ducking and weaving with style between bombardments as he takes on the foes.

In the description for the video on YouTube, Youyang Kong says the complete product took almost two months to finish. They didn't work on the project alone though, because the musical accompaniments were provided by Sihan Yuan, while the sound work was done by artist Doudou.

This will certainly make the wait for more Breath of the Wild-related news a little less painful. Breath of the Wild 2 is currently in development at Nintendo, but that's really all we know about the enigmatic sequel so far, after a teaser trailer first announced the sequel to the beloved game back at E3 2019.

Earlier this year, longtime Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma appeared in a special Nintendo Direct, to reveal The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a retouched port of the Wii game that's coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year in July. When Skyward Sword arrives on the Switch, you'll be able to play it with both motion controls and conventional controls, giving players a new way to experience the Wii adventure.

Elsewhere in the presentation, Aonuma reassured fans that development on the Breath of the Wild sequel was "proceeding smoothly", asking everyone to wait just a little bit longer before more news of the highly anticipated sequel. Until Nintendo is ready to announce any new information regarding the sequel, we'll have to make do with that mysterious reveal trailer.

If you're looking to reserve your copy of the Skyward Sword Switch port ahead of time, head over to guide on the best The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order deals for more.