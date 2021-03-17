The latest Fortnite cinematic was directed by Avengers: Endgame's Russo brothers

If you thought the Fortnite Season 6 trailer was full of action-packed drama akin to a Marvel blockbuster, that's because the Russo brothers directed it. Variety reports that Anthony and Joe Russo are huge fans of the game and directed the cinematic for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 : Primal.

"It’s been fantastic working with the team at Epic. Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we think Donald Mustard [Epic’s chief creative officer] is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into unexplored territory," reads a statement from the two.

In the trailer, Agent Jones rushes through a battlefield that's full of famous characters Fortnite recently added to the game, including Sarah Connors, Ripley, Kratos, and more. Looks a bit like when the Avengers are trying to run the Gauntlet to each other in Avengers: Endgame doesn't it? Check it out above and see for yourself.

Epic tells Variety that this upcoming season event is "the most story-driven event" ever produced for the game, and that's probably why the Russo brothers hopped on board for it. Mustard says the Russos worked directly with Fortnite developers to write, storyboard, and direct the trailer - and even some as-yet-unreleased character setups we'll see throughout Chapter 2 Season 6. "The Zero Crisis Finale is a defining moment for what’s coming next in the evolving experience of the island and Chapter 2 in the game," Mustard says. "When we were laying out the story for Season 5 and Season 6 we wanted to tell it in a really authentic and character-driven way, and we knew there was no one better to help us do that than the Russos."

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 is now live on all platforms, so hop in to play through the Zero Point Crisis finale as Agent Jones himself.

