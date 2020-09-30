The Haunting of Bly Manor gets spine-chilling posters for each episode

Netflix has revealed a series of new posters for The Haunting of Bly Manor, each one revealing an episode title and potentially hinting at what's to come.

Revealed on the official Haunting of Bly Manor Twitter account, the posters range from ominous to downright nightmare-inducing. Some of them even have cryptic Twitter captions on top of the episode titles, like, "We're all on our own time, it seems. But you... you just kept on dreaming," and "The invitation had been accepted." Curiously, the poster for episode 8 doesn't include a title, possibly because it would spoil something. Here, have a look yourself.

As revealed in the posters, here are the episode titles for The Haunting of Bly Manor:

Episode 1: The Great Good Place

Episode 2: The Pupil

Episode 3: The Two Faces Part 1

Episode 4: The Way It Came

Episode 5: The Altar of the Dead

Episode 6: The Jolly Corner

Episode 7: The Two Faces Part 2

Episode 8: (no title provided)

Episode 9: The Beast in the Jungle

The follow-up to the excellent Haunting of Hill House hits Netflix October 9, and in place of the incredibly compelling horror drama told through the lens of the Crain family is a story set in 1980s England with plenty of creepy dolls, kids, and spirits. The latest trailer vaguely points to some of the horrors and tragedy we'll see, but specific details about the story are still relatively vague.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, by Henry James. That said, readers familiar with the source work won't necessarily know what they're getting into with the Haunting of Hill house follow-up. Speaking to GamesRadar+ , director Mike Flanagan revealed that The Turn of the Screw is just one of "a dozen" James stories the series adapts.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is just one of the most exciting new TV shows coming your way in 2020 and beyond.