The GTA Trilogy file size is five times bigger than the original games

The GTA Trilogy’s file size has expanded to five times bigger than the original games combined.

Revealed by Twitter account @PlaystationSize , the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has increased its file size a considerable amount since each game’s original release in 2001, 2002, and 2004 respectively.

GTA 3 was originally 1.569 GB (the PS2 version on PS4) whereas it’ll take up 5.293 in the upcoming trilogy. GTA: Vice City is even more of a jump going from 2.392 GB originally to 10.768 GB in the Definitive Edition. The most impressive however is GTA: San Andreas which started at 3.230 GB however will soon take up 22.679 GB.

This means that the original trilogy took up 7.191 GB altogether on the PS4 whereas the new trilogy looks to be coming in at 38.74 GB on PlayStation. Although it's five times bigger than the original collection, that's still pretty moderate compared to other high profile releases this year.

There’s a very good reason for this increase though, as all three games have been upgraded to today’s standards. The GTA trilogy will now feature a range of visual improvements from reworked character and vehicle models, a resolution upgrade, a rebuilt lighting system, and more. Not only this but the game will also now support improved dynamic weather aesthetics, sharper shadows, clearer reflections, and more.

The GTA Trilogy will also feature a load of new achievements , which were leaked in the GTA Forum a few weeks ago. According to the leak, each game in the collection will have between 40 - 50 achievements to unlock; including one which is based on the "here we go again" GTA meme, which can be obtained by starting a new game after completing one 100% in GTA: San Andreas.

The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will launch in just a few days on November 11, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.