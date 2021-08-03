The Flash: Rumors of Henry Cavill's Superman return have been shot down

Rumors that Henry Cavill would be returning as Superman in upcoming DC movie The Flash have been shot down.

TheWrap's Umberto Gonzalez dispelled the speculation in a tweet after rumors started gaining traction online: "He isn't going to be in The Flash and in fact doesn't currently have a deal to reprise Supes in any movie."

The Flash stars Ezra Miller as the titular speedster Barry Allen, with Sasha Calle portraying Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons returning as Iris West, and Ben Affleck back as Batman. In a multiversal twist, Michael Keaton is also reprising his Batman role in the movie – and set photos have already given us a look at Keaton as Bruce Wayne, and what looks to be a stunt performer as Affleck's Batman. Other members of the cast include Maribel Verdú as Barry's mother Nora, and Ron Livingston replacing Billy Crudup as Barry's father Henry due to scheduling conflicts.

The film is expected to be based on the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw Barry accidentally ruin the timeline after travelling back to prevent his mother's death. Despite the multiverse aspect to the plot, it seems Cavill definitely won't be back in the red cape (though Calle's Supergirl costume bears some resemblance to his super suit).

Warner Bros. are reportedly moving ahead with an entirely new Superman film penned by Ta-Nehisi Coates, with JJ Abrams producing. The film is said to focus on a Black Superman, and looks set to be in its own universe. There's also reportedly a HBO Max project in the works from producer Michael B. Jordan, centering on Val-Zod, the second Superman of alternate reality Earth-2. Jordan may also potentially star in the series.

The next DCEU project to arrive is The Suicide Squad, which is out now in UK cinemas, and lands on HBO Max and in theaters in the US this August 5. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.