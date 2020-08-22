The Flash movie is "immensely important" and introduces new suit designed by Bruce Wayne

Faster than a speeding bullet, DC provided a lightning-quick burst of The Flash details at FanDome, including a new suit for the Scarlet Speedster and the potential of the multverse.

"This film is immensely important. These DC characters exist in their own bubble... this movie, by opening the door that Flashpoint did in the comics, all these stories and characters start to collide," Ezra Miller teased of just how important the 2022 release could be to the DC universe (and multiverse) at large.

"The cinematic multiverse is going to be borne out of this movie," writer Christina Hodson said. Shots of the likes of Constantine were even glimpsed, hinting that the scope of the DCEU could perhaps broaden its horizons to a world where Keanu Reeves is sending people to Hell. Which is fine by us.

From #TheFlash panel – a look at Barry Allen's new suit, designed by Bruce Wayne! pic.twitter.com/nv3O5YNxEhAugust 22, 2020

Barry Allen is also getting a new Flash suit, designed by Bruce Wayne. Andy Muschietti revealed two pieces of concept art of The Flash's new get-up.

"The most important thing is that it gets to your heart," director Andy Muschietti said of The Flash. Those who know their comics know full well that Flashpoint – on which The Flash is to be loosely based – is filled with emotional moments and gut punches galore.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton have already been attached to 2022's The Flash, though nothing has been made official yet in regards to those Caped Crusaders making a return. The Flash is set for release on June 3, 2022. For more from FanDome, check out the full DC FanDome schedule.