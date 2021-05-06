The Division: Heartland is a free-to-play spinoff coming to PC and consoles by 2022

Ubisoft has announced an expansion of The Division universe that will include a free-to-play spinoff for PC and consoles and a mobile game. This is in addition to The Division movie starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, which we learned about a couple of years back, and of course more new content for The Division 2.

Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland is a standalone spinoff title that you'll be able to play for free when it launches on PC, consoles, and cloud platforms sometime in "2021-22," per the press release. Not much else is known about Heartland, but it's being developed by Red Storm Entertainment, whose work as on the Tom Clancy saga dates back to 1997's Tom Clancy's Politika. The studio has co-developed several Rainbow Six games and worked on the Far Cry series and both Division games.

There's also a mobile game based on The Division, with more details to come vaguely "at a later date." Finally, Ubisoft revealed that a novel is in the works that takes place after The Division 2 and "will explore how the Outbreak affects different regions of the United States as agents fight to secure supply routes."

Ubisoft briefly touched on The Division 2's next big update, but didn't reveal anything beyond what we already knew: it'll add a new game mode and introduce new ways to build out your character "with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability." We'd previously heard the update wouldn't arrive until late 2021 at the earliest, and it sounds like that's still the case.

