The Boys season 3 renewal announced during Comic-Con @ Home panel

As if there was any doubt. One of the biggest new shows in recent years, The Boys, has been renewed for a third season on Amazon Prime Video, as revealed during The Boys Comic-Con 2020 panel – and that’s despite The Boys season 2 not airing until September.

Seth Rogen, who acts as a producer on the show, was the one to make the announcement, making a surprise appearance. “If you like The Boys, you’ve got more of it... thank god,” the comedy actor joked. "When can we film? Who knows. Hopefully sometime this decade."

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys!” showrunner Eric Kripke revealed in a press release.

“The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus,” Kripke said of current production plans for The Boys season 3.

With the world as it is (and shooting for the prior two seasons taking place a year before airing in 2018 and 2019 respectively), it’s not a stretch to suggest we should expect a slightly longer wait for season 3.

No word yet on what exactly season 3 will entail – though the completely NSFW Herogasm may yet feature – but there’s an added bonus for fans of The Boys: a new aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Titled Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, the first episode will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 28 and will feature a look back at the first season. From then on, it’ll air after each season 2 episode and according to Kripke it’s “a deep dive into how we make this insane thing.”

So, expect some behind-the-scenes scoops, interviews, and a larger look at the world Eric Kripke has created. The Boys are taking over, baby.