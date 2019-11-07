The Boys season 2 air date set for mid-2020

The Boys season 2 release window has narrowed considerably. That’s thanks to Karl Urban (AKA Billy Butcher), who has taken to social media to reveal that the Amazon Prime series will return in “mid-2020.”

On a recent Instagram post, Urban’s caption reads: “Cut and print! That’s a wrap for Billy Butcher on season 2 of @theboystv. Massive thanks to our awesome crew ‘n’ cast, love you all. The Boys 2 on yer telle Mid 2020.”

Mid-2020 is still decidedly vague for a release date, though it’s likely to be in the same ballpark as season 1’s July 2019 release. Speaking earlier this year to Collider, show creator Eric Kripke echoed Urban’s announcement, expecting the sophomore season to “drop one full year after the first season, so about the same time next year,” referring to a July release.

Now that filming has wrapped, we can also start looking forward to a trailer or some sort of teaser. For reference, season 1’s unveiling happened in April of this year.

A similar timeframe can perhaps be expected, though producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg teased back in August that they’ve already seen a rough cut of the premiere, which could accelerate the process. On the topic of next year’s opening episode, they said: “We just watched the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

