Good Omens will conclude with one, feature-length episode rather than a full season 3

Good Omens season 3 will be just one, feature-length episode of 90 minutes, and creator Neil Gaiman has exited the show, Deadline reports.

The news comes after production was previously put on pause following sexual assault allegations against Gaiman, first reported by UK outlet Tortoise . Gaiman denies the allegations. Deadline previously reported that Gaiman "made an offer to Amazon and producers to take a back seat on the latest season so that it can continue amid crisis talks" over the show’s future.

Before leaving the show, Gaiman was the writer and showrunner of the series, as well as an executive producer. The series is based on his novel of the same name, co-written with Terry Pratchett.

Per Deadline, Gaiman did work on the writing of the finale, but will not be involved with production – nor will his production company the Blank Corporation. The report says a new writer is thought to be completing the episode, though no deal has been made just yet.

Good Omens season 1 and 2 both consisted of six episodes each. The first season was adapted from the novel, while the second was intended to bridge the gap between the first and the third season, which would be based on an idea Gaiman and Pratchett had for a sequel novel.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in the series as Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and demon with an unlikely friendship (which turned romantic in the season 2 finale). Season 2 set up a storyline involving the second coming of Christ, though it remains to be seen how that plays out in the final episode.

The final Good Omens episode doesn't yet have a release date.