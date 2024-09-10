Good Omens season 3 has paused production

Production on Good Omens season 3 has paused, according to a new report from Deadline. The new season is currently filming in Scotland.

The new season, based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name, is set to be the Prime Video show's final installment. It stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as the devil Crowley and the angel Aziraphale, respectively.

Deadline's report suggests there are "discussions about possible production changes," though there are no further (or confirmed) details.

The news comes amid sexual assault allegations against Gaiman, first reported by UK outlet Tortoise. Gaiman denies the allegations. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Amazon for comment. Gaiman is the writer and showrunner of the series, as well as an executive producer.

"It's still in development, but obviously I'm very excited to work with David [Tennant] again, and I love that character. I'm very excited about it," Sheen has recently said of the new season.

"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it," he added. "You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it. And seeing how people reacted to the end of season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I'm sure, that season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone."

Good Omens was originally intended to be a limited series of just one season, considering there's only one book, but season 2 was based on an idea by Gaiman, and season 3 is set to be inspired by Gaiman and Pratchett's unrealized plans for a sequel to the novel.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no release date for Good Omens season 3 just yet.