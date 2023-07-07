Neil Gaiman has already plotted out Good Omens season 3, thanks to Terry Pratchett

Neil Gaiman has actually already plotted out a potential Good Omens season 3, thanks to his late collaborator Terry Pratchett.

Speaking to SFX magazine in our upcoming issue, which features the show on the cover, Gaiman tells us that he never intended season 2's arc to be the second installment.

The TV series was based on Gaiman and Pratchett’s 1990 novel. The two collaborators had partially hashed out the details for a sequel to the fantasy comedy, late one night in a hotel room. This, however, is not it. Gaiman instead plotted a new narrative that could provide the connective tissue between the first season and a theoretical season three, if it happens.

"Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from season one into that," Gaiman explains. "I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn’t have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

What this does mean is that a potential third season of the show is definitely on the cards, and even more excitingly, it will have Pratchett’s fingerprints on it too.

Based on the original fantasy comedy novel, the series sees the rascally demon Crowley (Tennant) and the neurotic angel Aziraphale (Sheen) put aside their differences to prevent the apocalypse in season one. The new season sees "a lot of the marvelous Jon Hamm," says Gaiman, who stars as the angel Gabriel who shows up stark naked with no memory of who he is.

Good Omens season 2 is set to hit Prime Video on July 28, 2023.

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

That's just a snippet of our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features Good Omens season 2 on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, July 12. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.