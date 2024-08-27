Good Omens star Michael Sheen says the final season will be a "satisfying experience" for fans

Michael Sheen has teased a "satisfying" finale to beloved fantasy series Good Omens.

"It’s still in development, but obviously I’m very excited to work with David [Tennant] again, and I love that character. I’m very excited about it," Sheen told TV Insider .

"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it. You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it. And seeing how people reacted to the end of season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone."

Sheen plays the angel Aziraphale alongside David Tennant's demon Crowley, a pair who are forced to team up to prevent Armaggedon. Season 2 ended with the pair separated, as Crowley remained on Earth and Aziraphale returned to Heaven – despite both asking the other to stay with them.

Based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, the show's cast also includes Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel and Frances McDormand as the voice of God. Originally conceived of as a limited series, season 1 premiered in 2019, with season 2 following in 2023. Prime Video renewed the show for its third and final season in December 2023.

Good Omens season 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we await for the series' final installment to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video and our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.