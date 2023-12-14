Good Omens season 3 is officially happening – and will be based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's original plans

Good Omens is coming back for a third season, but it's all set to be the show's last.

Prime Video announced plans for an undated third season - one that would be based on an initial conversation between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett almost 35 years ago.

“I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end," Gaiman said in a statement.

"[In] Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking.”

Thank heavens for that. The second season ended with Crowley (David Tennant) realizing his feelings for Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), butthe angel moving on up (quite literally) to take charge of Heaven and the pair being apart.

The first Good Omens season was based on the wildly popular 1990 book penned by both Gaiman and Pratchett. The second season, released earlier this year, was designed as connective tissue between the original source material and the plans drawn up by the pair years earlier.

"Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from season one into that," Gaiman told SFX magazine. "I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn’t have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

