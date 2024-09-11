Neil Gaiman offers to take a step back from Good Omens season 3 as the Amazon show halts production

Neil Gaiman has reportedly offered to step back from Good Omens following the announcement that production had been paused on season 3.

According to Deadline, Gaiman, who serves as head writer and showrunner of the series, "made an offer to Amazon and producers to take a back seat on the latest season so that it can continue amid crisis talks" over the show’s future.

It was reported this week that Good Omens season 3 would halt production amid sexual assault allegations against Gaiman, first reported by UK outlet Tortoise . Gaiman denies the allegations. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Netflix also recently canceled the Gaiman-produced series Dead Boy Detectives, based on characters from the author’s own Sandman universe. As it stands, The Sandman season 2 is still in production. Disney, however, put a hold on the live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Graveyard Book.

Good Omens, which is based on the novel by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, was renewed for a third and final season in 2023. Per the official logline, the fantasy series "explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant)." Jon Hamm also plays archangel Gabriel, with Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub.

