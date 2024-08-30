Netflix cancels Sandman spin-off after 1 season, ending yet another fan-favorite fantasy series

Dead Boy Detectives, based on the comic series of the same name, is the latest fan-favorite fantasy series to have been canceled at Netflix.

Per Variety, the show, which takes place in Netflix's Sandman universe, will not return for a second season. Based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the series follows best friends Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) who decide to forgo the afterlife in favor of staying on Earth to solve crimes that involve the strange, unusual, and the undead. Steve Yockey, developer of the Kaley Cuoco-led HBO Max black comedy The Flight Attendant, served as showrunner and head writer.

The cast includes Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace, Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Lukas Gage as Thomas the Cat King, Max Jenkins as Kingham, and David Iacono as David the Demon.

Dead Boy Detectives was first announced in 2022 and was originally ordered as a pilot for Max, the home of DC streaming shows. After the James Gunn and Peter Safran revamp, however, it was decided that the characters would not be apart of the planned DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Netflix re-announced the series in 2023.

The streamer has a habit of canceling fantasy shows with a dedicated fanbase, including Warrior Nun, The Midnight Club, The OA, and Shadow and Bone. Netflix also quietly canceled The Grimm Reality, a new fantasy series from the creators of Dark, despite production having already wrapped.

Dead Boy Detective season one is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.