The Boys pokes fun at unsuccessful Morbius re-release with Twitter joke

The Boys has taken aim at another recent pop culture moment, and this time it's the theatrical re-release of Morbius .

"#DawnOfTheSeven is back!" reads a tweet from the Vought International account. "Despite still being in theaters, we heard all of your tweets and will be re-releasing the film this week! Don’t miss your chance to re-live all the action: use code ITS-MAEVIN-TIME to get a discount on your second ticket until June 30."

Dawn of the Seven is a superhero movie made by Vought Studios in The Boys, and it's a spoof of other hero team-up movies like Marvel's Avengers and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The movie-within-the-show depicts a fictionalized version of the events behind Stormfront, played by Charlize Theron in the movie, being hired by Vought to join the Seven.

"It's Maevin Time" refers to Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), another member of the Seven, and is a playful reference to the "It's Morbin Time" meme, which in turn is a parody of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' "It's Morphin Time!".

The onslaught of Morbius memes on Twitter was seemingly enough for Sony to decide to re-release the movie on the big screen earlier this month – although it made just $300,000 despite hitting over 1,000 screens across the US.