The best after Christmas sales and Boxing Day deals for gaming and more

Yup, it's that time of year again when after Christmas sales and Boxing Day deals will be flooding our timelines, representing the last real opportunity to get a deal before the year is out.

Traditionally offering the opportunity to swoop in and pick up extra and now-superfluous stock at physical retailers, things have gone more online in recent years. This year, with 2020 being what it is, we thoroughly recommend playing it safe and doing your deals shopping online - you'll likely get better prices, and it'll be delivered to your door.

If you need some extra help, our best gifts for gamers guide is still a valuable source of inspiration and will have plenty of goodies that trickle over into the after Christmas sales. There's nothing better than new gaming tech - apart from maybe reduced or cheap gaming tech, so, have a browse here and you might just find the perfect companion to your new console or something to revamp your gaming setup this winter.

With prices changing all the time, we're doing the heavy lifting so you don't have to. In fact, our well-tamed automatic price finding tech is doing the work by presenting the latest and best prices for everything below from some of the latest games, to TVs and headsets, and hard drives.

PS Plus & Xbox Game Pass

The online passes and subscriptions are the best way to immediately augment your console experience this wintertime. They guarantee you online access to play with your friends - and competitors - and they grant you loads of extra benefits and discounts on digital copies of games and DLC extras and so on. A must-have for getting the absolute most of your console gaming experience. As for Xbox Game Pass, it's essentially the Netflix for games.

Game deals

Well, obviously. Consoles are made by the games (and arguably a bit vice versa too) and so you might well be looking out for something new for your console - especially if you've been lucky enough to bag a next-gen console for Christmas. But whatever your platform, there have been some exquisite games of all stripes this year from open-world beauties, to fantastic shooters, and underrated gems. Here are some of the latest deals on some of the biggest of 2020.

PS5 & PS4 headsets

Even though we're crossing into a new generation of gaming consoles and platforms, the great news in headset land is that many will cover you on both. And that's certainly the case with the best PS4 headsets and the best PS5 headsets, where the vast majority offer excellent audio experiences whether you've been lucky enough to bag a PS5 or are still on your PS4 - or both! The PS5 Pulse 3D headset has been in high demand too but hopefully stock will return for that over the Holidays.

Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One headsets

Much like with Sony's consoles, the situation is great with Xbox compatible headsets too: a lot of them will just naturally work on both the generation we are coming out of and the exciting one we have just entered. If the headset has an audio jack connection then you're away and laughing, but the wireless options are also getting broader for the Xbox consoles too - whatever you're after this selection of the best will absolutely get you going in the right direction. To read up on the finer details, head on over to our best Xbox Series X headsets or best Xbox One headsets guide.

PC gaming headsets

There's never a bad time to upgrade your audio for PC and the best PC headsets for gaming are the best way to do that. There have been absolute bangers to come out this year that you have to consider if you're on the lookout for an audio upgrade. Along with some staple ever-presents that have maintained their quality year on year, there are a plethora of great headsets to choose from for PC right now.

Nintendo Switch headsets

The Nintendo Switch has been one of the best selling consoles of the entire year - so good, in fact, we saw stock levels go down to basically zero in the summer. This has recovered now and the Switch scene is thriving more than ever and we reckon there will be some excited folk unwrapping one this holiday season. As a result, a Switch headset is going to be an excellent accessory and probably one of the most immediate acquisitions on new Switch owners' minds. These are some of the best and their latest prices. For a wider selection and more information, check out our full Nintendo Switch headsets guide.

External Console HDD and SSD

Storage is at a premium on games consoles now - for both the last-gen and now the new current-gen. However, external hard drives and SSDs really came into their own in recent years and offer great value means to not only hold games, saves, and more, but actually run games effectively and well while being attached to your console by a simple USB connection. You might well need one this year too, so here are some of the best. And what's more, extra storage is always handy and is very much worthwhile keeping to hand for your PC gaming needs, home, and work use, or just as a backup safety net.

4K TVs

This would be a massive Holiday time purchase but the after Christmas sales and Boxing Day deals are genuinely decent times to look for a brand new TV as retailers look to shift stock. There have been some outstanding panels this year from the obvious candidates and you'll see some of their prices below. But there's also a good opportunity to pick up a smaller panel for an extra room for any new consoles too. The best gaming TVs are getting cheaper and cheaper. If you've just picked up a new console, be sure to take a quick look at our best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X page.

Board games

Board games have been making a real comeback around the world in recent years and 2020 has meant they've been incredibly popular. They're much more open to a wider audience than video games and a real hit at family games nights. There are so many to choose from and we've got the latest prices on a bunch of our favorite ones below. If you'd like to learn more about them though, then it's well worth checking out our range of board game guides below.

