Stranger Things season 4 episode count reportedly revealed – filming will apparently commence in January

Are you ready to return to Hawkins, Indiana? According to a new report, the actors who play the residents of that small American town could be getting together very soon to shoot Stranger Things season 4.

TV Line reports that the new season of Netflix's smash-hit will be in front of cameras next January. Unfortunately, filming looks likely to end around August, which rules out a Summer release date – but hint at a Christmas 2020 launch, which has been speculated by some fans.

The publication also claims that season 4 will be eight episodes long, which would be consistent with seasons 1 and 3, though one episode behind season 2. The show's producers have not confirmed the report.

Stranger Things season 4 was announced back in September, complete with a cryptic clock-themed teaser. Very few other hints have been given about the new batch of episodes, though the Duffer Brothers have teased that they are still "working out" what to do with Chief Hopper. Here's hoping "the American" is still alive and kicking somewhere in the world.

