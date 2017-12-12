Still wishing for GTA 5’s story DLC? GTA: Online’s The Doomsday Heist is out now, and it's the next best thing

Rockstar may have officially put the promise of GTA 5’s story DLC to rest, but the team in charge of GTA Online are making up for it with the release of the game’s latest multiplayer expansion; The Doomsday Heist.

Basically the culmination of everything you loved about the original heists in GTA Online, The Doomsday Heist is a full-on multiplayer campaign made up of three explosive acts. There’s cut-scenes featuring the return of fan favourite characters, a futuristic planning room full of new toys to play with, and a trip to Mount Chiliad in a jetpack. That’s right, the age-old mystery surrounding GTA 5’s previously inaccessible mountain is finally addressed by Rockstar here, and the results are about as crazy as you might imagine.

The Doomsday Heist is already live and available for free across PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but Rockstar has just released an extensive post on its Newswire to detail everything you can expect from the big update.

The story revolves around an eccentric billionaire, Avon Hertz,who is obsessed with a nefarious conspiracy that threatens life as we know it. Hertz hires you and up to three other crewmates to plan a series of heists that can put an end to this impending doomsday clock, and the entrepreneur’s arsenal of new-age gadgets, including flying cars, orbital cannons, and the futuristic Khanjali tank, are yours for the taking,

The Doomsday Heist has a much greater sense of scale compared to previous heists too, as it incorporates several other aspects and systems from GTA Online’s rich history to make this feel like a celebration of the community’s four year legacy.

For example, if you’re an MC President (i.e. the leader of a motorcycle club from the Bikers DLC), you can enlist some of your club members to double your max crew count, from four to eight, during The Doomsday Heist’s Freemode missions. Additionally, Criminal Mastermind challenges return for all three of The Doomsday Heist’s acts, allowing your crew to earn serious financial rewards and a host of new achievements and trophies by completing bespoke objectives.

And let’s not forget the fact that all of this new content - the guns, the vehicles, the outfits - will be available to play around with in the open world of GTA Online’s Los Santos too (at least once you’ve gained access to them), and Rockstar has even thrown in a “surprise new radio station” as icing on the cake, in case you need any more reason to return to your former life as a high-living criminal.

It’s time to clear out your hard drive, stock up on Shark Cards, and get the crew back together; The Doomsday Heist awaits.