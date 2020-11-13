Steam PS5 controller support added, but features are limited

With the release of the PS5 finally upon us, many may be wondering exactly where and how they can use their spiffy new DualSense controllers. Players can now count on being able to use their DualSense on Steam, though the capabilities of the controller are currently limited. Available with Steam Input in their Steam Client Beta, the DualSense will be supported by the Steam API, much like the controller for fellow next-gen console Xbox Series X .

As expected both new controllers are now supported by the Steam API, Xbox series X controller support looks like more solid than Dualsense, however a deeper support for this last one will be added too, right now it's only initial support which is great to start using it. pic.twitter.com/HuDXFvt4pXNovember 13, 2020

As for those limitations, there are a few to be aware of. Those using the controller on Steam will not be able to use the trackpad, rumble or gyro features at the moment. Steam is, however, working towards full support that will make these features eventually available to players.

The DualSense controller has been a key part of the PlayStation's next-gen hardware, boasting a number of features that make it stand out in the crowd of controllers. This includes nifty features like haptic feedback and dynamic adaptive triggers, with effects already being felt in a wide variety of games, from The Last of Us Part 2 to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The PS5 has only just launched, but its controller has already seen widespread action. The DualSense been shown to successfully work on the Nintendo Switch console with some extra help, and the PS3, although it doesn't work on the PS4.

