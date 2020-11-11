Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS5 improvements include unique haptic feedback on every gun

Treyarch has detailed the next-gen improvements on offer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Speaking to Gamespot, lead game designer Tony Flame said that players would experience better graphics and smoother frame-rates on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with even more on offer for Sony's console.

Flame says that "in general, with next-gen, we had to make sure that across the board, people would have a fair experience, no matter what platform they're on. So the graphics are going to be a higher fidelity [...] if you have a better graphics card it will run at a higher resolution, it can run a higher frame rate."

Warzone won't use Black Ops Cold War engine (Image credit: Activision) Infinity Ward confirm their engine will be used moving forward

While that's a boost for players on next-gen hardware, Flame says that cross-gen support means that "we're paying extra care [...] that there is no imbalances due to any particular setting; that any setting that's available on one platform that could give a gameplay advantage is available on another, like the FOV slider, for example."

While there are graphics and performance improvements no matter what new console you're playing on, Treyarch has really capitalised on the technology offered in the new PS5 controller. The DualSense's haptic feedback means that "there is sensitivity on the trigger that represents the trigger pressure on a real weapon. All of that has been tuned in the game for each individual weapon. So it's quite a lot to take in, but it's pretty awesome, and it gives the guns a feeling like they've never had before."

We'll get a closer look at Black Ops Cold War later this week when it releases on November 13, but for now check out the Call of Duty Warzone patch notes.