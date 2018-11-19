Starlink Battle For Atlas for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch is $35 off today only

If you've been intrigued by Ubisoft's Starlink: Battle for Atlas - a science fiction flavored take on the toy-enabled gaming trend - then Amazon's Deal of the Day is just what you need to finally take the plunge. All three versions of the game are just $39.99 today, a 47% - or respectable $35 - off the usual price. Hurry though, as this deal will be over before Black Friday even begins.

The game is designed to let space explorers of all ages live out their engineering and interstellar exploring dreams, giving you the ability to create and customize your own starship by mixing and matching different hulls, wings, and weapons. Our reviewer called the game "joyous fun that should be explored by anyone who as any interest in No Man's Sky, or a more family friendly Destiny," and this deal is the perfect excuse to try it out.

If it's not what you're looking to cross off your Christmas list, we have plenty more Black Friday 2018 gaming deals for you to check out.