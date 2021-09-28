Star Wars prequel series Andor has finished filming and features "familiar faces," teases Diego Luna

Diego Luna has revealed that the Star Wars prequel series Andor has finished filming – and teased that we can expect to see some "familiar faces" in the show. The series is set five years before the events of the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and sees Luna reprise his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor.

"You’ll definitely see familiar faces," Luna said in an interview with Deadline . "I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Rogue One: A Star Wars Story] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending."

Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller also star in the Disney Plus show, while Genevieve O'Reilly and Forest Whitaker also reprise their roles as Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera from Rogue One. The series follows the formative years of the Rebellion, a movement that culminated in the attempt to steal the plans of the Death Star in the 2016 movie.

"To be honest, it’s been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances," Luna added. "I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn’t be more proud of and admire more. It’s a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We’re done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it."